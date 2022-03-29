‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested on Hawaiian Islands after karaoke bar incident

HONOLULU (Hawaii NewsNow) – Hawaii County Police say they have arrested “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to police, the arrest came after an incident at a karaoke bar on Silva Street on Sunday. The 29-year-old was reportedly talking obscenely and got agitated when people started singing karaoke.

At one point, police say Miller grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman mid-song.

Police said Miller later attacked a 32-year-old man playing darts.

Both of those actions resulted in a disorderly conduct and harassment offense.

Police said the bar owner asked Miller several times to calm down, but to no avail.

Miller was arrested, charged, and released after posting $500 bail.

