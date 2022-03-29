‘The Flash’ Actor Ezra Miller Arrested | showbiz

Ezra Miller was arrested after an incident at a bar in Honolulu. According to the police report, the actor was “annoyed at the bar guests starting singing karaoke.” Miller is said to have “shouted obscenities, grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and a 32-year-old man playing darts. The bar owner told Miller several times to calm down, but to no avail Happened.

Miller was later arrested and charged. Police later specified that Miller was charged with trespassing and assault. The actor was released after paying a bail of around €450.