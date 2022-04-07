The Flash: Ezra Miller sacked from DC movies after arrest? – Movies News

Ezra Miller in turmoil! The interpreter of the Flash in Justice League put all his projects on hold after his arrest in Hawaii on March 27.

A week before the release of Fantastic Beasts 3, Ezra Miller hits the headlines with his escape. On March 27, the actor was arrested by police after a violent clash at a bar in the Hawaiian city of South Hilo.

Anyone who includes Crohn’s Belleboss in this new Harry Potter trilogy has attracted the wrath of the studio, which has made a radical decision.

according to the magazine Rolling stoneWarner and DC bosses set up an emergency meeting following the arrest of Ezra Miller.

He has decided to end all future projects involving The Flash Star. As a reminder, Ezra Miller was arrested for breach of public order and for harassment. Accused of these facts, he was then released after acquitting himself…