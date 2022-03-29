‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

Ezra Miller, coming soon Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Feather flamboyant, was arrested by police in Hilo, Hawaii last weekend. Miller was indicted there for misconduct and intimidation. This happened after a violent incident at a karaoke bar.

Ezra Miller, 29, was arrested last Sunday night in Hawaii, where he allegedly abused a woman at a karaoke bar. In addition, it is also said that Miller hit a man playing darts there. This is according to a report by the local police.

Event

According to a report from the Hawaii County Police Department, police were called after a bar reported overcrowding at 11:30 p.m. local time on Sunday. Police determined that the troublemaker had become uncontrollable while the other visitors were singing karaoke. Because of this, he started making all kinds of “lewd statements”. For example, Miller reached for “…