‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested for disorderly conduct at karaoke bar – National

DC’s flamboyant Star Ezra Miller was arrested and charged shortly after midnight on Monday at a karaoke bar in Hilo, Hawaii.

Miller, who uses the her/them pronoun, was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment when officers alleged that “got excited While patrons in the bar started singing karaoke.”

The Hawaii Police Department report also alleged that Miller, 29, “began shouting obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman while singing karaoke (disordered conduct offense) and later at the 32-year-old.” Whispered. The man is playing darts (harassment offense).

According to officials, the bar owner told Miller to remain calm…