‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested for disorderly conduct

The Hawaii County Police Department, South Hilo, responded to reports of a disorderly bar patron on Sunday evening.

According to police, Miller became agitated while bar patrons sang karaoke and began to “shout obscenities”. “They grabbed the microphone of a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later pounced on a 32-year-old man playing darts,” police said in a statement.

Miller, who also stars in the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

Bail was set at $500. According to the police, the actor paid and was released from custody.