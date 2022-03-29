The Flash’s Ezra Miller Arrested and Indicted in Hawaii – E! Online

Ezra Miller He is facing legal trouble after a night out in Hawaii.



perks of Being a Wallflower Starr was arrested in Hawaii on Monday, March 28 on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.



according to a police report Received by E! News, South Hilo Patrol officers respond to a call about a disorderly patron at a local bar on March 27 Chamak The 29-year-old star reportedly got “excited” when others started singing karaoke at the bar.



Police say Miller “began shouting obscenities and at one point grabbed a microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke,” an action that has been labeled as a disorderly conduct offense. They later attacked a man playing darts, which police say was a harassment offence.

Bar owner…