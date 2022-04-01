The Foo Fighters canceled the Grammy performance after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

The Foo Fighters will not perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards after the death of Taylor Hawkins.

A tribute will be paid to Dholakia at the ceremony on Sunday, the Recording Academy has said. It is not known whether the band will participate.

HawkinsThe 50-year-old was with the rest of the band in Bogota, Colombia’s capital, when they died in a hotel room last weekend.

The band was supposed to perform at the Asterio picnic festival on the night of his death.

Image: Hawkin and his bandmates Dave Grohl and Rami Jaffy as themselves at Film Studio 666. Photo: Sony Pictures UK

The cause of his death is yet to be under investigationAlthough Colombian officials have confirmed that the drummer had ten different substances In his…