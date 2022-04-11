The former giants are trailing and Rutgers coach Gary Brown’s 52 . has died on

The New York Giants are mourning the death of the former running back Gary BrownHe died on Sunday night at the age of 52.

His wife Kim told Fort Worth Star-Telegram Brown died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pa. According to the report, Brown was diagnosed with a malignant tumor near his pancreas in 2020 and was hospitalized with septic shock in December. The report said that Brown “ultimately succumbed to liver and kidney failure.”

Brown spent the last two seasons of his eight years NFL Career with the Giants, running for a career-best 1,063 yards in 1998. He retired after the 1999 campaign.

The Giants issued a statement on Sunday night Twitter,

We mourn the passing of Gary Brown, a legendary man who played for the Big Blue for two years – including the 1,000-yard season in 1998. Once…