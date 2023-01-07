The French Football Federation extends the contract of coach Didier Deschamps until 2026

The French Football Federation announced the extension of the contract of coach Didier Deschamps until the 2026 World Cup, after leading his country to the World Cup final in the last two editions.

Sharjah 24 – Asaad Khalil:

Didier Deschamps will remain coach of the French national football team until the 2026 World Cup, after leading his country to the World Cup final in the last two editions, according to what was announced Saturday.

Deschamps’ contract, which began his career with France in 2012, ended after the last Qatar 2022 World Cup, when the defending champion finished runner-up, behind Argentina on penalties after an exciting match.

“I will announce to you something that makes me very happy, which is that my president, Noel Le Graet, has decided to extend it until 2026,” Deschamps said during the federation’s general assembly in Paris.

And the 54-year-old coach added, “I thank the president for his constant support and continuous confidence. This is an essential thing in the work of the French national team.”

On the other hand, the French Federation published on its official website, “The French Federation and its president, Noel Le Graet, express their happiness at announcing the extension of Didier Deschamps’ contract at the helm of the French national team, until June 2026.”

Deschamps managed to snatch the extension until the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026, while Le Graet wanted to extend it until the 2024 European Cup in Germany, according to press reports.

The 1998 world champion as a player and 2018 as a coach has the longest career with the French national team, ahead of Michel Hidalgo, who stayed eight years and six months (March 1976-June 1984), the largest number of matches at the helm of the national team (138 compared to 79 for Raymond Dominique), and especially an impressive record. He can brag about it.

He was named “Diy Dee” two years after the Knysna scandal in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, succeeding Laurent Blanc, and he returned the French team’s ship to safety: the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where it lost 0-1 to Germany, which was crowned later, and the 2016 European Cup final against Portugal. And the title of the World Cup in Russia 2018 and then the final of the World Cup in Qatar. His only failure occurred in the European Cup 2021, when Blue was eliminated from the final price by Switzerland, and he also led the French team to the title of the European Nations League 2021, and it currently occupies third place in the classification of the International Federation “FIFA”. .

In 138 matches with France, Deschamps achieved 89 wins, 28 draws and 21 losses, and his team scored 279 goals and conceded 119 goals.

The coaching staff, consisting of assistant Guy Stéphane, goalkeeper coach, Frank Raviu, and physical trainer Cyril Moane, will also continue their career with the French national team.