The friendship between Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl: from their musical complicity to a break due to addictions

This Tuesday, April 5th, 28 years have passed since the death of Kurt Cobain, the Seattle boy who revolutionized the United States and the world, and who became a myth after his tragic death. He was the leader of the forerunner band grunge, nirvanaOf which another Rockstar was also a part: dave grohl, current leader of Foo Fighters, who recently won three Grammy Awards for his latest album medicine at midnightIn addition, in recent times he lost another great friend and partner in music, Taylor Hawkins, But, how was the relationship between the two interpreting musicians of “Smells Like Teen Spirit”?

dave grohl was the sixth drummer of Nirvana, so he was included in the group of Arrival cobain This only happened in 1990, exactly a year ago…