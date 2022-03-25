The Future Of Events In Metaverse

Tune in to the Crypto Podcast as CNBC-Tv18’s Manisha Gupta, Crypto Marketing Manager at WazirX Rohit Kundliwal and Sai Krishna, Founder of VK-Scapic, talk about the future of events at Metaverse.

The metaverse is rapidly changing the landscape of interactive media and communication.

CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta talks to Rohit Kundliwal, Crypto Marketing Manager at WazirX, and Sai Krishna, Founder of VK-Scapic, about the future of events at Metaverse.

They talk about the probability of events in the metaverse and how the metaverse is bridging…