The Future Was Rosie, Win or Lose, for St. Peter’s and UNC Coaches

PHILADELPHIA – The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team won 69-49 on Sunday after finishing in the round of 8 of the St. Peters-run NCAA Tournament, with the two coaches facing different futures. were doing, although were promising.

North Carolina’s Hubert Davis was on track to become the first first-year coach to win the tournament, while St. Peter’s Shaheen Holloway was destined for a coaching job at a bigger school and a better conference, perhaps as early as this week.

Since taking over from his mentor and predecessor, Roy Williams, last April, Davis has guided the Tar Heels to the Final Four against his most hated rival, Duke, and is leading North Carolina to its seventh national championship. Can and Williams did it in 2017. Nine others…