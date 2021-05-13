The Game Is In Final Week & Check Winner Prediction







One of the thriving franchise of reality television drama Bigg Boss is all set to conclude within some days. The show is heading to its final in its upcoming week which would be the final week of the show. All the contestants are getting immensely excited for the final showdown of the ongoing season. Well, all the fans of the show will shortly know about the latest winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Recently the host Mohanlal has announced the cancellation of the elimination of the ongoing week due to the worse situation of outside due to sudden surge in the cases.

Well, as far as we concern about the current episode of the show we came to know that all the strong competitors are looking forward to the finals. All the contenders are trying to improvise their game plans for further tasks and days they are going to spend in the house. In such a cut-throat competition the comeback of Dimpal would be much more interesting. As she is one of the strongest contenders in the house. But the things can be changed with Dimple due to current circumstances that happened to her.

The final week of the show will be engaged by all the final contestants including Anoop, Dimpal, Ramzan, Rithu, Sai, and Soorya. But is being assumed that Bigg Boss will evict one more contestant in the upcoming week due to the regulations. All the competitors have pulled up their socks and going to put the pedal on the accelerator for the forthcoming tasks. The tasks are being said going to catch 22 for all the challengers. So, all the contestants are going to face the consequences of underperforming in the tasks.

Most lately, there are a total of 10 contestants are competing in the house of the Bigg Boss Malayalam. Well, the audience is eager for the next winner of the Bigg Boss. Well, Manikuttan, Kitiliam Feroz, and Dimple are being assumed to become the finalist of the ongoing season. Along Ramzan and Anoop are also presumed as the fifth finalist. Well, netizens are debating all over the internet for their predicted winner. On behalf of the reports, the show has completed 88 episodes. The first season of the show premiered on 1 February 2021 and Grand Finale is about to announce. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.