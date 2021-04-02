LATEST

“The gap is still very clear”– F1 podium is still away for Ferrari | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"The gap is still very clear"– F1 podium is still away for Ferrari

“The gap is still very clear”– Formula 1 podium is still away for Ferrari, even though the team has shown progress during the Bahrain GP.

Ferrari in 2020 was abysmal, but 2021 was claimed to be its season of recovery, and after the Bahrain Grand Prix, the signs are positive for the Tifosi.

Yet Ferrari thinks it would be still away from the podium for most of the season, as their main focus is 2022, and after a point, it would stop the current car development.

“The gap is still very clear compared to the top competitors, which in the race still was big, so it was still a long way, but it will depend as well track to track,” said Binotto when asked about Ferrari’s podium chances.

“We know that we will not work much on the development of that car because we will focus on 2022 in terms of design development. I am pretty sure it is the same as the other competitors.

“But still, I think that if we look at our race today, we got feedback now from drivers, they start learning the car, start knowing what the limitations of the car are, and eventually we may address, or we may improve it,” he added.

“So I think the next three[or] four races will first indicate what is the true performance and potential of our car compared to the others.”

Solid start to recovery

Ferrari’s P6 and P8 results are absolutely positive, and Binotto has admitted that it indicates an improvement in the engine, and his team would build from hereon.

“I feel relieved certainly because we may work in a better position, and that’s very healthy for the team,” Binotto added. “It’s important that the team can work in a healthy condition, stay calm and positive, and for me, that was important.

“So coming here, seeing the car has progressed, with the team somehow in a serenity, means we can work in a better manner. “Engine, chassis, tyres, tools, correlation, all of that was important for us, and basically that was key.

“How much is coming from the power unit improvement? I think it’s not easy to say because it’s so relative to the competitors. It’s not an absolute value, and I don’t know the progress of the others, but we can only judge the entire package.”

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
466
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
443
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
424
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
424
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
421
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
417
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
394
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
384
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
382
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
364
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top