“The gap is still very clear”– F1 podium is still away for Ferrari | The SportsRush

“The gap is still very clear”– Formula 1 podium is still away for Ferrari, even though the team has shown progress during the Bahrain GP.

Ferrari in 2020 was abysmal, but 2021 was claimed to be its season of recovery, and after the Bahrain Grand Prix, the signs are positive for the Tifosi.

Yet Ferrari thinks it would be still away from the podium for most of the season, as their main focus is 2022, and after a point, it would stop the current car development.

“The gap is still very clear compared to the top competitors, which in the race still was big, so it was still a long way, but it will depend as well track to track,” said Binotto when asked about Ferrari’s podium chances.

“We know that we will not work much on the development of that car because we will focus on 2022 in terms of design development. I am pretty sure it is the same as the other competitors.

“But still, I think that if we look at our race today, we got feedback now from drivers, they start learning the car, start knowing what the limitations of the car are, and eventually we may address, or we may improve it,” he added.

“So I think the next three[or] four races will first indicate what is the true performance and potential of our car compared to the others.”

Solid start to recovery

Ferrari’s P6 and P8 results are absolutely positive, and Binotto has admitted that it indicates an improvement in the engine, and his team would build from hereon.

“I feel relieved certainly because we may work in a better position, and that’s very healthy for the team,” Binotto added. “It’s important that the team can work in a healthy condition, stay calm and positive, and for me, that was important.

“So coming here, seeing the car has progressed, with the team somehow in a serenity, means we can work in a better manner. “Engine, chassis, tyres, tools, correlation, all of that was important for us, and basically that was key.

“How much is coming from the power unit improvement? I think it’s not easy to say because it’s so relative to the competitors. It’s not an absolute value, and I don’t know the progress of the others, but we can only judge the entire package.”