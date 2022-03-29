The GI Gen 2 joke explained: What did Chris Rock say about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett at the Oscars 2022 and why?

Will Smith takes to the stage to kill Chris Rock after joking about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head

But what did The Rock say in his joke – and what did it mean?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter I newspaper cut off noise

This is what you need to know.

What did Chris Rock say?

The Rock made fun of Pinkett Smith’s shaved head while awarding the award for Best Original Documentary.

The Rock said: “More, can’t wait gi gen 2,

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Photo: Nielsen Barnard/Getty Images)

The actress could be seen rolling her eyes after the joke, and laughing before husband Smith took to the stage.