‘The Girl From Plainville’ Can Only Say So

Despite a strong performance by Elle Fanning, Michelle Carter, who was accused of talking her boyfriend into suicide, remains an enigma. Photo: Steve Dietl / Hulu

Right now, television loves nothing more than a skilled liar.

The first three months of 2022, in the era of must-have TVs, are series based on a variety of lies: CEOs of start-up companies both small and large tell in their quest for market dominance (super pump, drop out, we crash), scam artists who dupe unsuspecting persons with huge cash (Anna’s Invention, tinder thug), team owners who are not in front…