Quite rarely a true crime mini-series plainville girl, Again, rarely has it been the case that inspired this. In 2017, Michelle Carter was convicted of the involuntary murder of her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, based on a series of text messages she sent encouraging him to take his own life.

Hulu Original, an eight-part mini-series developed by mindhunter Producer Liz Hannah and Dr. Death Producer Patrick McManus provides an in-depth, dramatic look at the events that led to the trial that shook the nation and set a new precedent for how suicide is prosecuted and worded. Following are the details of who is depicting whom in the main plainville girl Cast, starting from…