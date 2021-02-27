The Girl on the Train Released Today, Watch Here How to Download and Watch

The Girl on the Train: Ribhu Dasgupta is the Hindi remake of the directorial 2016 Hollywood film Issi Remake starring Amy Blunt.

The Girl on the Train starring Parineeti Chopra is now streaming on Netflix. Ribhu Dasgupta’s directorial is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Hollywood film of the same name. The original film was based on Paula Hawkins. Bestselling novel of the same nameThe Girl on the Train was scheduled to be released last year, but was delayed due to fears of the Corona virus. The makers dropped the usual theatrical release and opted for a direct release on Netflix.

Girl on train official streaming

The film will be released on Netflix on February 26, 2021 at 1:30 pm It is a Netflix original available exclusively on platforms. Parineeti has a digital debut in the film. This is director Ribhu’s second appearance with Netflix, after Bard of Blood. The psychological thriller features Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwari, Kirti Kulhari, Parrot Roy Choudhary, Ishita Dutta and others.

The Girl on the Train Movie Plot

Parineeti played Meera Kapoor (Rachel as Emily Blunt in the Hollywood version) and Aditi played Nusrat (the Hollywood version stars Haley Bennett as Megan). The story revolves around Meera, who suffers from amnesia and is an alcoholic. Where Nusrat (Aditi) is being murdered, Meera catches him with evidence to be caught in the case. The only way for Meera is to remember what happened on that fatal night.

How can I watch / download a girl on a train for free?

The girl in the train is streaming exclusively on Netflix. Since Netflix has discontinued the 30-day free trial, we regret to say that you cannot watch the movie for free on streaming platforms. However, Netflix’s plans are now affordable. You can opt for a subscription of Rs 199 per month and stream more and more movies.