The girls were walking on the street between masks, Rakhi Sawant did something like this …

New Delhi. Rakhi Sawant remains in the headlines due to more controversies than her work. Sometimes she is in the discussion about her statements, sometimes she is trolled due to a post on social media. Bollywood’s ‘drama queen’ Rakhi Sawant is often in the news. Rakhi Sawant, who came out during the Corona era these days, was seen in a different style. Let us tell you that a video of Rakhi has surfaced in which she is cheelaing a girl because she is not wearing a mask.

Friends, in this video you can see that Rakhi speaks to the girl, where is your mask, don’t you carelessly, the third wave of Corona is going to come. Then the girl says that my mask has flown away. Rakhi says, what was the bird that flew away? Girls start laughing after listening to Rakhi. After this, Rakhi asks someone for a mask for that girl and wears her in front of him.

Friends, the same Rakhi also gives money to those girls, but she refuses. Rakhi says, take it, this is Rakhi Sawant’s money. Rakhi has money for honesty and hard work. After taking force of Rakhi, the girls take the money. Due to this, Rakhi also clicks photos with him.