The Gmail app on your Apple iPhone and Android phone is a major update, and it’s all about chat

If you are using the Gmail app on your Apple iPhone (we are sure who you are, who does not), there is a big new update that is waiting for you. You can now enable Google Chat app integration within the Gmail app, and it will now sit with mail, meat, and rooms that are already part of the Gmail app. The chat messaging app, until now, was only available to Google Workspace users, but is now available for personal accounts as well. This means that the Gmail app on iPhone and iPad will now have four tabs under the interface – Gmail, Chat, Meet, and Room. In News18, we are able to enable the chat option in the Gmail app on the iPhone, but it is still not available for the same Google account in the Gmail app on Android, just hoping that will change soon. The chat rollout means Google is one step closer to replacing the predecessor Hangouts application.

To enable chat functionality in the Gmail app on your Apple iPhone or even Android phone, here is what you need to do. First, make sure you are running the latest version of the Gmail app — for iPhone and Android — download and download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. Now, open the Gmail app and tap on the sandwich menu in the top left of the screen. This opens a sidebar of options. Scroll down to Settings> select your personal Google Account from here. Now, you will see an option labeled “Chat (Early Access)>, toggle to green to enable the option. Now restart the Gmail app and you will see four tabs at the bottom of the screen, with Chat being the newest addition.

For workspace accounts, Chat and Meet hopes to compete for rival video meetings and instant messaging platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Slack. For individual Gmail accounts, chat integration, Google hopes, will revive inactive hangout users and help push it forward as competition for the likes of Facebook-owned WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal. Within the Google Chat interface, you’ll be able to share media and photos, get Google Drive access to share files, switch directly to Google Meat for video chat, and even access Google Calendar access. You will also be able to schedule a meeting. The functionality of the expanded Gmail app also means that users will not have to switch between separate apps for Gmail, Chat, Meet, and Room.