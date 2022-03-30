The Gnocchi of 29: Where This Tradition Was Born and What’s the Easiest Recipe to Make

During the 8th century, a tradition began that spread to the world: eating gnocchi every 29th of the month. The story brings up Pantalion, a young doctor who was ordained by the Catholic Church. It was common to see him carrying the word of God to every corner of Italy that he passed.

While doing his job as a doctor and a man of faith, a gray day road brought him closer to one of the most humble houses in the place. The family, despite not having the resources to support their own meals, shared a plate of gnocchi with Panteleon.

After joining them for dinner, he thanked them with a promise: the next harvest would be great and the fishing would help them move on. In the name of this promise, which predicted a change for the humble family, every 29th of the month…