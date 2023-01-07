The goals of today’s matches, Saturday 1-7-2023, in the Egyptian League

Today, Saturday 7-1-2023, witnessed the holding of three important matches in the 12th round of the Egyptian Premier League competition, where Pyramids met with Ghazl El Mahalla, Future with Ceramica, and Al-Masry Al-Port Said with Al-Ittihad of Alexandria.

The results of Saturday’s matches are as follows:

Ceramica 2-3 future

Snatch team Future The runner-up of the Egyptian League from Zamalek, after its exciting victory over Ceramica, with three goals to two, in the match that brought the two teams together, today, Saturday, within the competitions of the twelfth round of the Premier League, which is the match hosted by the Cairo International Stadium..

Ceramica took the lead first through Mido Jaber in the second minute of the match, and Future equalized in the 27th minute through Jonathan Nguem, and Ceramica returned to the lead through John Ibuka in stoppage time from the first half, and Mohamed Reda Bobo managed to score the second goal for Future in the first minute. From the second half, before Omar Kamal scored the winning goal for his team in the 65th minute of the match.





With this result, the Future team, led by Ali Maher, ranks second with 26 points collected from 7 wins and five draws, and it is the second team after Al-Ahly that has not received defeats this season, while the Ceramica team, under the technical leadership of its coach Ahmed Sami, ranks seventh with 15 points collected from 4 wins, five defeats and three draws.

Al-Ittihad Alexandria 1-2 Al-Masry Al-Port Said

Phase The Egyptian Port Said defeated its Alexandrian counterpart, Al-Ittihad, with two goals to one, in the match that brought the two teams together this evening, Saturday, at Burj Al-Arab Stadium, in the 12th round of the Egyptian League competition..





Elias Al Galasi opened the scoring for the Egyptian Port Said in the 44th minute, before Austin Amoto equalized for Al Ittihad of Alexandria in the 56th minute, then Marwan Hamdy restored the lead for the Port Said team in the 74th minute, concluding the goals of the match..

With this result, Al-Masry rose to seventh place with 17 points, after the Port Said team played 12 matches, won 4 matches, lost three matches and tied in 5 other matches, and Al-Masry players scored 12 goals and conceded 13 more goals..

While Al-Ittihad of Alexandria ranked fifth in the competition table with 18 points after playing 12 matches, it won 6 matches, lost the same, and did not tie in any match, and Al-Ittihad players scored 12 goals and conceded 14 other goals..

Pyramids 4 – 0 Ghazl El Mahalla

The Pyramids team achieved victory over Ghazl El-Mahalla, with a score of 4/0, in the match that brought them together, this evening, Saturday, at the Air Defense Stadium, within the framework of the 12th round of the league championship, and the Pyramids trio scored, Ramadan Sobhi, Platy Toure, Fakhry Lakai and Ibrahim Adel..

With this result, Pyramids’ balance rises to point 23, in third place in the league standings table, while Al-Mahalla’s balance is frozen at point 18, in sixth place in the standings table..



