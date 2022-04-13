The Golden Knights lost to the Canucks in overtime

VANCOUVER – Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds in overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim hopes of making the playoffs alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The result puts the Canucks three points behind the Golden Knights as both clubs attempt to secure a playoff berth.

Elias Petersen scored one goal and two assists for the Canucks (36-28-10), while captain Bo Horvat had one goal and one assist. Vasily Podkolzin and Brad Richardson also made an impression for the locals, having won their last four games.

Shia Theodore scored two goals in the third period, Alec Martinez scored one goal and one assist, and Michael…