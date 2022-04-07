The government arranged for a 50% increase

“With the request of the President, we wanted to announce that starting in April the food card will increase by 50%,” Zabalet announced this Wednesday in an act with the head of state, adding: “We will continue to expand We know that problems that are not recognized that they cannot be solved”.

As anticipated by Ambito, the executive led by Fernández was working on increasing the program, as inflation increased as a result of the invasion. Russia a Ukraine Which gave impetus to the international prices of commodities. Demands by Left organizations for the government to deal with the rise in food prices gave impetus to the schemes and from the first days of May the beneficiaries were given new…