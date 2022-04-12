The government intervenes in the Inca and Tristan Bauer asks Luis Puenzo to resign.

The government confirmed tonight that the National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCA) would intervene and that Tristan BauerCulture Minister, Luis Puenzo asked to resignAfter protests by a group of filmmakers ended with today’s events in the city of Buenos Aires.

The decision comes after a tense march in front of the agency’s headquarters during the afternoon in the city of Buenos Aires, where protesters and city police officers clashed and assaulted, humiliated, screamed and assaulted the two detainees, in addition to the two detainees.

The clash broke out within minutes of the protests, when a handful of people began insulting the agents. As confirmed by City Police sources LA NACION, two people were arrested…