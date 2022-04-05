The Grammys Return, But Struggle To Hit The Right Notes

It’s not too surprising that television shows the public’s appetite for awards in which the moneyed and powerful squeeze into gowns and waistbands and skinny sunglasses And Metal Plated Balenciaga Platform Crocs, and heartfelt congratulations to each other are decreasing. In general, ratings are given for such detailed pageants. bottoming out more recently, that can be partly attributed to the tumult of the pandemic, but it also indicates some collective fatigue – or the vast and devastating divide between the way some people live and the way most people live Raising awareness about “In .” phrase is never before This economy?” felt more German. In last night’s Grammy Awards broadcast, even show host Trevor Noah seemed eager to put some…