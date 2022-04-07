The Great Epic of Bodo/Glimt, The North Star

A spectacular wonder from northern Norway, the Bodo/Glimt club has become a national reference for several months now. Unexpected champions in 2020, the yellow and black formation rocked AC Milan a few months ago with a great Jens Petter Hauge transferring the young winger to Lombardy. Bodo/Glimt also won the championship title in 2021 and intend to continue their hegemony with their coach Kjetil Knutsen. Revealing players such as Patrick Berg (RC Lens) or Erik Bothim (former Krasnodar) in recent years, the Norwegian club is currently relying on Ola Solbken (23 years old), Ulrik Saltnes (29 years old), Hugo Vettelsson (22 years old) Is. Recently recruited Amahl Pellegrino (31 years old) to achieve his goals.

What’s next after this ad

Hatching to several players involved in the selection of a few …