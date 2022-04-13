The grisly details of his lawsuit against Amber Heard

The grisly details of his lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Amber Heard. The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has begun in the US. His ex-wife accused him of domestic violence as well as sexual harassment.

[Mis à jour le 13 avril 2022 à 11h53] “a monster”. It is in these terms that Amber Heard’s attorneys qualified Johnny Depp during a defamation lawsuit that opposes his ex-wife, this April 12, 2022. During this new face-to-face, the Aquaman actress’s defense repeated her accusations against the comedian. According to her, Johnny Depp has “a lot of anger” that can turn him into a “monster” and a “demon”.

Amber Heard’s lawyers claim again that Johnny Depp “verbally, psychologically and …


Read Full News