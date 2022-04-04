River beat 2-1 defense and justice Feather Florencio Varela, it was around the 8th league cupwhere millionaires returned to victory after losing super classic from this point of view Boca Memorial Stadium.

scored the first goal enzo fernandez and another santiago simon, who scored for the first time in the first division. After the game, the right midfielder revealed: “The group was asking me to score my first goal in the first division, it was waiting for them, luckily it came and worked to win” ,

In addition, he added: “Bruno Zucculini is one of those people who always told me that I had to score the first goal.”

“We played a good game, we’re all very happy,” Simon completed. On the other hand, he explained: “Julian was pulling her back, when I checked I realized that …