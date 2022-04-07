The guest line-up for this week’s RTE Late Late Show revealed

In this Friday Night’s Late Late Show…

Tomorrow night (Friday 8 April) host Ryan Tubridi will be joined by one of Ireland’s most popular comedians, Dara A. Brien, on his current comedy tour ‘So… Where We Were?’ will talk about. And his joy to be back on stage after a two-year absence.

Marty Morrissey will also join Ryan to discuss why 2022 is a major experiment for the GAA, and to thank clubs and counties around Ireland for their overwhelming support following the passing of her late mother, Peggy To give.

Ryan will also speak to three Irish CODAs – Declan Buckley, Amanda Coogan and Shane O’Reilly – about the positive impact children of deaf adults have on their lives growing up.

To fame from Let’s Late Toy…