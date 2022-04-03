The Gunners target two Serie A stars to strengthen their attack!

Zapping Hour Mondial Top 10: Most Profitable Transfers in History

With the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this winter and the potential of Alexandre Lacazette this summer, Arsenal will be looking to offer a center to make up for these losses. If multiple names are mentioned, the Gunners will have priority in Serie A, where the championship’s two stars will be visible.

Osimhen and Lautaro followed intensely by Arsenal!

According to information taken by CBS Corriere dello Sport, the Gunners could feel their wings growing in position to qualify for the next Champions League and still have Victor Osimhen and Lautaro Martinez in their sights. In addition to these two tracks, Alexander Isaacs, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jonathan David will still be tracked. It remains to be seen who will be lucky. case to follow.