The Hackers Who Attacked MercadoLibre Are Back and Argentine Heavyweight, Globant, Fell

Lapsus$ hacker group re-announced new victim of his attacks , After taking a week off—according to their own words—the group of hackers confirmed that successfully attacked software services company globant,

“We are officially back from vacation,” the group wrote on its Telegram channel, which has about 54,000 members, pPosting images of extracted data and credentials related to the company’s DevOps infrastructure, Screenshots show a List of folders of individual companies around the worldInvolved Archserv, Banco Galicia, BNP Paribas Cardiff, CityBenemax, DHL, Facebook and Stifel among other.

A torrent file has also been shared which is claimed to contain 70 GB…