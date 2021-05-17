The handsome hunk: Our King Rrahul Sudhir aka Vansh Rai Singhania. #Rrarmy Part 10

Hello guys. Here is the new part about our hero Rrahul sir. I hope you could like it guys and do tell me your feedback on it on the comments. Please comment a lot for him not for me.

Rrahul sir is making all of us love him more and more and more from his amazing personality and outstanding performance.

Rrahul sir will always have that spirit that attracts so many people to him.

Rrahul sir has rocked it as always and as usual while performing his role Vansh Rai Singhania during his show immj2.

He is always able to impress us with this new shades of his character.

Everytime I feel that I will not see another shade of him, he got be able to surprise me with a new and amazing shade of his character.

Rrahul sir is having a very special talent that makes him being so popular nowadays.

He has made all of us get very emotional and attached to him more when he has nailed it during the last episode of this week’s episodes.

He has made all of us very connected and attached to Vansh Rai Singhania when he has portrayed the feelings of pain, hurt, and anger very perfectly.

He has got succeeded 100% in making all of us being very shattered while seeing him that shattered and this will never happen without the amazing talents of our hunk Rrahul Sudhir.

Will always be proud that I’m a fan of that brilliant man.

He is a man with so many qualifications and outstanding talents.

Rrahul sir is rocking so much and being in a very high standard with his talents and brilliant acting.

Regardless that he is entertaining us so much with his talents, but still he isn’t in a good mood at all and that is very noticeable on his face.

His mom, Sunita ma, still has a very critical health state.

She is still suffering so much from covid19 and that what is affecting Rrahul so much.

We know how much it isn’t easy on him at all because he is so connected to his dearest mother so that’s why he isn’t being in a good mood for her health issues.

His shatter and upset was being very noticeable on his face, red eyes, and his voice who wasn’t being listened to it due to his sadness.

This stuff is really a heartbreaking ones because all Rrahul’s fans can’t tolerate seeing him in that state.

I just hope that he could be fine very soon and I hope that his lovely mother could recover very soon.

We really wish to see his heart taking smile when his mom could get well soon.

I know that Rrahul sir will be able to pass this situation and he will be able to get back to his funny side and his natural behaviors that are making all of us love him more and more.

We know how much our hero is a very strong person.

We know how much you are a very brave person sir and you will be able to get out from this tough situation and you will keep entertaining us as usual.

I will keep you all up to date if there is any new thing got to be known about the health of Sunita ma.

His first audition was related to firm films and it went good.

First acting gig was all about section 377.

First fan encounter: it was after twisted 2 at MacDonalds.

This what he has said at one of the oldest interviews.

First celebrity crush: Andrea Dixit.

First job: Being an engineer. He was working as an imbuliding solution engineer.

He wasn’t interesting in this job and he was feeling that he is just doing this job to just be working and he wasn’t feeling enjoying while working on this job.

He has said that while he was working as an engineer, he was just feeling that it is a job that he has to do it and during one day of his working as an engineer he has looked at the mirror and he was feeling tired from everything and he was being tired from this life and he was feeling that he needs to do something special and different.

He was wanting to do something that it has an entertainment, but he wasn’t knowing what exactly this thing is.

Until a person has told him, why you don’t try your luck in acting.

And then he has entered the acting industry to entertain us so much.

First mobile: It was a huge one and he isn’t remembering its name.

First heartbreak: He has just said about it that it was tough, very tough. He has said that it should be at school till college. He has said that the heartbreak never went away.

First best friend: Was his school friend.

First fashion splurge: He loves sneakers. Every month when he got payed, he went to buy shoes.

First most expensive purchase: Basketball shoes.

The first pay check for him he has bought with it a basketball shoes.

First dish cooked: He has said that he doesn’t cook, but as he could remember that he has done before Magi and tea.

And he has said that it was disaster!

Don’t worry sir you aren’t alone as I’m also don’t aware of anything related to cooking and all my trials went to be so disaster!!! 😅😅

First solo trip was to Kashmir.

First club experience: ITC

Rrahul sir will always owns a very special and precious place inside all of his fans’ hearts.

He is a king with his special expressions and her unique personality.

You will always be rocking sir.

So let's end this part on this point.