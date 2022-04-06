The Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga show | Cricbuzz.com

Harshal Patel picked up 1 for 18 in his 4 overs against Rajasthan Royals

One of Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga could have been retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5 or Rs 6 crore. They were released, only to be bought back for INR 10.75 crore each, almost double the common perception of their auction worth.

There were questions if the two, Hasaranga in particular, would command such a high price tag? Did it also make cricketing sense for the franchise to go for only three retentions when it had the choice to opt for four? One of Hasaranga or Harshal could have come for a lesser price.

“Not really,” asserted Mike Hesson making a forceful argument in a conversation with Cricbuzz recently. “If I pay Rs 5-6 crore to them, I would still lose Rs 9 crore. The difference…