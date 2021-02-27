ENTERTAINMENT

The heroine again troubles for Balayya – TheMiracleTech

It seems that the makers of Balya’s latest films are having a hard time finding the right heroine to romance with the Nandamuri hero. Till a few months ago, director Boyapati Srinu was struggling hard to zero in on a suitable leading lady for Balaiah in BB3.

After considering several heroines and one-two actresses to leave the project at the last minute, Boyapati finally signed on Svetlana beauty Pragya Jaiswal as Balya’s love interest in BB3. And now, it is director Gopichand Malini, who is facing a similar issue.

Gopichand Malineni will direct Balya’s next film under the production of Maithri Movie Makers, a known fact. Shooting of the film will begin in May, but Gopichand is finding it difficult to convince some popular actresses to share screen space in Ballia.

When we paid close attention to this issue, we come to know that these days young actresses are not keen on acting opposite senior heroes. Therefore, producers either have to throw bombs in terms of remuneration to convince a notable actress or risk the craze of taking a small hit to new people around the project.

