The Hidden in Kingdom Hearts 4 Trailer Definitely Looks Like Part of Star Wars’ AT-ST

Square Enix revealed Kingdom Hearts 4 during the series’ 20th anniversary event, with a trailer surprise appearance at the end of four minutes of advertising for the upcoming mobile game. The trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4 begins with the setting of Quadratum, a modern city that resembles Shibuya, surrounded by some slow pans atop an idyllic forest. As Spotted by Avid Star Wars Fans (opens in new tab)Hidden in the upper-right corner of one of those shots is an out-of-focus metal object that looks like the leg of an All Terrain Scout transport from Return of the Jedi.

A behind-the-scenes look at the behind-the-scenes detail from the trailer Model AT-ST Walker (opens in new tab), and it is hard to deny the similarity. Time to become a keyblade for Chewbacca…