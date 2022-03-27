The Highland League says racists are not welcome at matches after a worrying trend of alleged incidents during games involving Huntly players in Nairn and Keith

The Highland League has condemned the alleged incidents of racial abuse during matches and stated that those found guilty of such behavior are not welcome on any grounds in the division.

Nairn County has launched an internal investigation. Pictured: James Mackenzie

The statement comes after reports of incidents of racial abuse involving Keith in Nair County and Huntley at Station Park on Wednesday night as well as against Huntley at Kinoch Park on Saturday.

Nair County and Keith have both launched internal investigations into the alleged incidents at their respective locations and are working with police to identify anyone found guilty.

A statement from the Highland League is urging supporters to help identify anyone convicted of racial abuse.

“The Highland League …