The highly anticipated Vijay Venkatesh’s ‘Drushyam 2’ was launched – TheMiracleTech

Vijay Venkatesh’s ‘Drushyam’ released in 2014 became a blockbuster. The much awaited sequel, ‘Drushyam 2’ was formally launched at Ramanaidu Studios.

Director Jethu Joseph, who has screened Malayalam blockbusters, Drishm and Drishyam 2 as the first film in Tollywood with his film. Meena is teaming up with Venkatesh while Nadia, Naresh and Esther Anil will be in key roles.

D. Suresh Babu, Antony Perumbavoor and Rajkumar Sethupathi are jointly producing ‘Drushyam 2’ under the banner Suresh Productions Private Limited, Ashirwad Cinema, Rajkumar Theaters Private Limited.

Music by Satish Kurup is provided by Anoop Rubens and Cinematography. Shooting begins in March in Hyderabad.

