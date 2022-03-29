The History Of The 29’s Gnocchi, And Easy Recipes To Make Them At Home

Like every 29th of the month, it is still time to eat gnocchi. Milk, butter and flour are the ingredients that cannot be missing to prepare this classic italian cuisine Which can be made with potatoes, pumpkin or spinach.

“29 Gnocchi” is very easy to prepare and can be served with any sauce. For example, they go very well with filetto sauce, pesto, pink sauce, bolognese, butter and cheese or meat stew.

Why do they eat gnocchi on the 29th of every month?

The tradition of eating gnocchi on the 29th of each month dates back to the 8th century. A young doctor named Pantalion, ordained by the Catholic Church, made a pilgrimage through Italy to heal the sick and help the poor.

It is said that in one of those tours, The doctor told a humble family…