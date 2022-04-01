The history of the most extreme changes in the years of Jared Leto

Leto chopped off his signature ombre lock, bleached his hair and then dyed it green, while shaving his eyebrows for his time as the Joker in the 2014 DC superhero flick. Add to that the word “damaged” on his forehead, and plenty of tattoos, including silver teeth and you have the most extreme (and divisive) mythological character yet.

But his transformation into supervillain extended beyond his appearance, with the actor sending gifts like “used condoms” and “anal beads” to his co-stars, which included Viola Davis And Margot Robbie, (There were also rumors of Leto gifting a dead mouse.)

“I did a lot of things to create a dynamic, to create an element of surprise, of spontaneity, and to really break down any kind of walls,” he told E! News. On the news…