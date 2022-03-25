The Hollywood-style movie propaganda around North Korea’s latest missile launch

But the coverage didn’t stop there. The 15-minute segment featuring the launch on North Korean state television included a dramatic, highly stylized, Michael Bay-esque introduction of the North Korean leader overseeing the action. State television aired it at least twice on Friday afternoon.

North Korea’s state television broadcast video of its latest missile launch on March 25 to March 24, demonstrating its capabilities to reach the United States. (Reuters)

It was going slow. Slow-motion watch-checking and pointing. Slow removal of sunglasses. Glamor shots of Hwaseong-17. Then a 10 second countdown to launch.

