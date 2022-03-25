The Hollywood-style movie propaganda around North Korea’s latest missile launch

But the coverage didn’t stop there. The 15-minute segment featuring the launch on North Korean state television included a dramatic, highly stylized, Michael Bay-esque introduction of the North Korean leader overseeing the action. State television aired it at least twice on Friday afternoon.
It was going slow. Slow-motion watch-checking and pointing. Slow removal of sunglasses. Glamor shots of Hwaseong-17. Then a 10 second countdown to launch.
North Korea is no stranger to over-the-top production, but the video underscores how important the opportunity is to Kim:…