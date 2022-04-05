The Horror in Buka – The New York Times

Good evening This is your Russia-Ukraine War Briefing, a weeknight guide to the latest news and analysis about the conflict.
Panic in Bukah
Mounting evidence of atrocities in Bucha – a suburb of Kyiv where retreating Russian soldiers left behind dozens of dead civilians, some with their hands tied and gunshot wounds to the head – is calling for Russia to be held accountable.
“You will remember that I was criticized for calling Putin a war criminal,” President Biden said. “Well, the truth of the matter, you saw what happened at Buka. It warrants that – he’s a war criminal.”
Some European leaders have called for tougher sanctions in response, including a complete ban on Russian fuel imports. Germany, France and Lithuania expelled Russian diplomats.
A few days after the Russian troops withdrew…
