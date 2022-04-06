“The Hotel of the Famous”: Chanchi Estevez Admits to Sabrina Carballo That He Was Unfaithful

more than a decade ago, Sabrina Carballo And Maximiliano “Chunchi” Estevezo They had a love story. now the former agree famous hotel ,Altres) And They take the opportunity to wash dirty laundry in the sun, some issues so deep as an infidelity during their courtship,

The revelation came when Alex Caniggia proposed a round of spicy questions to his teammates. “did my back hurt your knife?”, the actress asked the former striker. And the answer produced a very tense moment in urgency.”Talk Show“From the Emperor.

I also read: “The Hotel of the Famous”: Nico Mikes Is First Nominee of the Week

Being slightly oblivious, Estevez asks Carbello to define what it is to be unfaithful. “Big…