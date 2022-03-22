LATEST

The House of the Dead: Remake presents its limited physical edition

Posted on

Game News The House of the Dead: Remake presents its limited physical edition

Microids and Forever Entertainment present the limited physical edition of the Switch remake of the famous arcade game The House of the Dead.

Available in digital and physical version, The House of the Dead : Remake is a exclusivité Switch developed by MegaPixel Studio. It will be released digitally on April 7, but the physical and limited version called Limidead Edition will be released on May 26.

La Limidead Edition de The House of the Dead : Remake

The House of the Dead: Remake presents its limited physical edition

The House of the Dead : Remake Limidead Edition will obviously offer the remake of the iconic game from SEGA in 1997 in box version. This edition will also include a exclusive box with lenticular imagery, two cardboard zombie silhouettes and an sticker sheet. This limited edition is currently offered at $39.99 on Amazon US.

The House of the Dead: Remake presents its limited physical editionThe House of the Dead: Remake presents its limited physical edition

A cult shooter in your Switch

As a reminder, The House of the Dead was a cult shooter on bornes d’arcade, since ported to consoles. You will have to save the personnel of your genetics lab of a horde of zombies. The bestiary is very important, and in unlocking the different creaturesyou can learn more about them for discover their weak points. This remake on Switch offers you to relive the experience of the time with new graphics, new sounds, and new game modes. He is can be played solo and in pairs.

The House of the Dead: Remake presents its limited physical editionThe House of the Dead: Remake presents its limited physical edition

The House of the Dead : Remake releases on Switch on April 7. The Limidead Edition will be available on May 26.

About the Nintendo Switch

Damien-Scaletta's profile on Jeuxvideo.com

By Damien-LadderWriting jeuxvideo.com

MPTwitter

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

650
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
535
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
472
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
448
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
427
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
416
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
401
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
392
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
389
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top