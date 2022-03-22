The House of the Dead: Remake presents its limited physical edition

Microids and Forever Entertainment present the limited physical edition of the Switch remake of the famous arcade game The House of the Dead.

Available in digital and physical version, The House of the Dead : Remake is a exclusivité Switch developed by MegaPixel Studio. It will be released digitally on April 7, but the physical and limited version called Limidead Edition will be released on May 26.

La Limidead Edition de The House of the Dead : Remake

The House of the Dead : Remake Limidead Edition will obviously offer the remake of the iconic game from SEGA in 1997 in box version. This edition will also include a exclusive box with lenticular imagery, two cardboard zombie silhouettes and an sticker sheet. This limited edition is currently offered at $39.99 on Amazon US.

A cult shooter in your Switch

As a reminder, The House of the Dead was a cult shooter on bornes d’arcade, since ported to consoles. You will have to save the personnel of your genetics lab of a horde of zombies. The bestiary is very important, and in unlocking the different creaturesyou can learn more about them for discover their weak points. This remake on Switch offers you to relive the experience of the time with new graphics, new sounds, and new game modes. He is can be played solo and in pairs.

The House of the Dead : Remake releases on Switch on April 7. The Limidead Edition will be available on May 26.