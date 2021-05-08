The housemates wanted Priyanka Chopra to marry this actor, not Nick Jonas, know what is the matter?

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who made her mark from Bollywood to Hollywood, is a famous name in the world today. Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra’s fans list is long in India as well as abroad. Priyanka acted in many films in her career and then moved to Hollywood. Desi girl Priyanka Chopra married pop singer Nick Jonas in 2018. But her family loved Mohit Raina for the actress.

The actress dated for about a year before marrying Nick. Both of them got married only after understanding each other. However, Priyanka’s family wanted Mohit Raina to get married. During the discussion, Priyanka Chopra revealed that her aunt spoke and that she should have married Mohit Raina. Mohit is a cultish, honest and young boy. Not only this, Priyanka’s aunt even said that Mohit is also an actor and belongs to Priyanka’s field. In that case, he may be the right match.

When Mohit Raina was told about it, he said that it is very good and exciting to hear. According to Mohit, Priyanka Chopra is her favorite actress. According to the actor, what can he do ‘Now they are married’? Everyone knows that Mohit is a shining star today and rules over millions of hearts.