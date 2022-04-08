The Houston Astros’ Three Biggest Weaknesses

With Opening Day finally at hand, the Astros enter the 2022 season as the favorites to win the American League West.

But like every team in the Major, no roster is perfect. Everyone’s always looking for that extra piece that can help bring them over the edge, but sometimes it’s hard to tell pre-season what that will be.

This only becomes more apparent as the first half of the season progresses and player performance is no longer a small sample size, but a true reflection of what they are capable of. With that said, there are three spots on the Houston Astros team that you can see struggle to perform and may need to be addressed over the course of the season to improve the team.