While the Canadian players may have been inspired by the best of intentions in the world since the arrival of Martin St. Louis, we cannot blame them for their lack of combativeness. Except we still have to face the facts: Against the NHL’s powers, they’re no match.

This was demonstrated by a tour of the Hubs on Thursday evening at the PNC Arena. After losing 4–0, the Canadians were never in the game, except in the third period when the locals slowed down.

The Hurricanes would have vacated the hubs in two of the season’s three appearances, allowing him to score only one goal.

This time it was Frederick Anderson, author of 32 Saves, who was credited with the shutout.

difference…