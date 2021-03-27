The ‘Hunger Games’ movies: Where is the cast – nine fiery years later? – Film Daily

The Starvation Video games phenomenon – so far as films are involved – began 9 years in the past, on March twenty third, 2012. Whereas voracious readers had already gone by way of your complete Starvation Video games trilogy in guide type, the adventures of Katniss, Peeta, and Gale caught an entire new viewers abruptly as soon as they hit film theaters.

So what occurred to the forged portraying our favourite characters within the Starvation Video games films? How did their careers go after being a part of such a profitable collection of movies? Let’s discover out!

(For the sake of area, we’re going to go away the established actors for one more day. Elizabeth Banks, Woody Harrelson, Stanley Tucci, Donald Sutherland, Wes Bentley, and even Lenny Kravitz, already had fairly a profession earlier than the Starvation Video games films and have continued to have one since.)

Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen)

The Starvation Video games films have been a part of Jennifer Lawrence’s meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom. Having performed the shape-shifting Mystique in X-Males: First Class simply the yr earlier than, the starring position of Katniss confirmed J-Regulation may carry a blockbuster movie. She’s continued to take action ever since, lastly taking a a lot wanted break after 2019’s X-Males: Darkish Phoenix. She’ll be again this yr with Purple, White and Water and Don’t Look Up.

Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark)

Josh Hutcherson had been in a justifiable share of massive Hollywood releases earlier than he turned a part of the Starvation Video games films, however taking part in Peeta made him an enormous deal for each fan of the collection. Hutcherson’s been working steadily since then, and most lately performed the lead within the TV present Future Man from 2017 to 2020. As properly, we have now to say his hilarious cameo as The Room’s Denny in 2017’s The Catastrophe Artist.

Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthorne)

Each Hemsworth not named Chris has lots to reside as much as. Fortunately, for Liam, he can declare to have been a part of the love triangle on the core of the Starvation Video games films. Proving that there’s life after being rejected by Katniss, the actor starred within the Independence Day sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence and, extra lately, in Quibi’s Most Harmful Sport.

Willow Shields (Primrose Everdeen)

Katniss’s little sister ain’t so little anymore. The previous Primrose Everdeen spent the final couple of years engaged on two Netflix TV reveals: 2019’s The Unsettling and 2020’s Spinning Out.

Amandla Stenberg (Rue)

Poor Rue made us all cry when she met her remaining destiny in The Starvation Video games. And Amandla Stenberg would make us cry once more when she starred within the 2018 movie adaptation of The Hate U Give. Subsequent, we’ll see her taking part in Alana Beck within the Pricey Evan Hansen adaptation on account of come out this yr.

Leven Rambin (Glimmer)

You’ve in all probability caught Leven Rambin in one among her many initiatives since she performed a District 1 competitor in The Starvation Video games. She was within the first season of True Detective (you recognize, the one everybody appreciated) and likewise in different TV reveals similar to The Path and Gone. Extra lately, you would possibly’ve noticed her within the Netflix biopic Mank.

Alexander Ludwig (Cato)

It’s fairly secure to say most individuals nowadays know Alexander Ludwig for taking part in Bjorn on Vikings from 2014 to 2020. However as soon as upon a time (9 years in the past, to be actual), we knew him as an antagonistic District 2 competitor in The Starvation Video games. Along with his Viking actions, Ludwig additionally popped up in Dangerous Boys for Life final yr.

Isabelle Fuhrman (Clove)

One other misguided competitor from District 2, Clove gave Isabelle Fuhrman a seat on the Starvation Video games desk. From there, she went on to have a recurring position in Masters of Intercourse and act in a number of films & shorts. Up subsequent, she’ll be reprising the a part of Esther in Orphan: First Kill. She was a part of the 2009’s authentic Orphan earlier than she joined the Starvation Video games household.

Jack Quaid (Marvel)

This man. Certain, he’s apologized for killing Rue, but it surely’s onerous to not maintain Jack Quaid accountable for Marvel’s crimes. Simply kidding! We’re thrilled to see him within the Amazon Prime hit TV present The Boys, taking part in Hughie Campbell. Quaid additionally supplies the voice of Ensign Brad Boimler in Star Trek: Decrease Decks.

Dayo Okeniyi (Thresh)

Not all people was fully imply in direction of Katniss. District 11 tribute Thresh may even be thought-about her ally. So what’s life like for Dayo Okeniyi submit Starvation Video games films? You might need seen him in the newest Terminator film, taking part in Danny Dyson. And you’ll anticipate to see him within the upcoming Disney+ present Greek Freak.

Jacqueline Emerson (Fox Face)

Jacqueline Emerson’s character can thank Katniss for the moniker “Fox Face”, and the actress can thank the Starvation Video games franchise for giving her a break. Emerson has been a part of a number of brief movies since then, in addition to taking part in a job within the 2020 miniseries Wayward Information.