The Hunter Biden Soap Opera Isn’t Over

He says he doesn’t remember his affair with a woman who had a child, and that a court ordered child support to be paid after a DNA test.

He is tied to a mysteriously lost laptop that was confiscated by the FBI, but he says may have been stolen by the Russians.

He has been the subject of a partisan investigation for embarrassing his father ahead of the 2020 election.

He seemed to have sobered up, remarried, published a memoir about his addiction and began a new career as an artist, although the sale of his art raised its own questions about transparency and conflicts of interest.

But this story is not over.

A federal investigation into the president’s son is intensifying, there are new details about his foreign trade deals, and he is again the subject of a Republican investigation.

We can know…